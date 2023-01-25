On Sept. 13, 2008, we got a call while on St. Simons Island that our grandson, Zachary Earl Wansley, had collapsed and died during a training run preparing for the Atlanta Marathon. Zack was the epitome of a scholar-athlete. In high school, he had been president of the student body, captain of the track and cross country teams, an honor student and winner of the Journal Cup as Outstanding Graduate.

An unrepentant Yellow Jacket, he was in his third year at Georgia Tech, had run cross country and was thriving in the institution’s co-op program. And, suddenly, he was gone.

More from this section

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.