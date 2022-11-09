There is no need for a recitation here of Vince Dooley’s myriad and well-deserved accomplishments on and off the football field. You have seen and heard them numerous times since his passing on Oct. 28 at the age of 90. However, there is a side to this great man you might not know about. His extraordinary kindnesses.

In the late ‘60’s, my son Ken, along with his best friend Rick, attended Dooley’s football camps. Rick was a terrific athlete and excelled in every sport he played. As a teenager, Rick and his family moved to California. Had he stayed in Georgia, I often wonder if he might have ended up wearing red and black.

