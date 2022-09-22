In August of 1790, President George Washington visited Rhode Island, which a few months earlier had ratified the U.S. Constitution.

Among those who welcomed the new president was the Hebrew Congregation of Rhode Island, founded in 1763. Now known as the Touro Synagogue, it is the oldest standing synagogue in the nation.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.