For 247 years, America has consistently demonstrated itself to be the last bastion of freedom and hope on this planet. The Constitution, the foundation of our nation, has proven to be steadfast and unyielding, irrespective of the individuals in power or the ever-evolving identity of its people. As we advance into the 21st century, we face pressing concerns that our country may be diminishing in power, global status and ethical integrity. Yet, even in the face of these challenges, I firmly believe that the resilience and enduring strength of America will propel us deeper into the future.

The last decade has been one of the most divisive periods in our history, with the nation appearing split right down the middle ideologically. An atmosphere of fear has prevented people from expressing their viewpoints. Strikingly, the minority views, those fringe ideologies on both the left and right, have begun to dominate our discourse. Rarely in American history have we seen a situation where the majority has become silent and the minority has seized control. After all, these minority viewpoints remain in the minority typically because they are either too extreme or too unproven to achieve widespread acceptance. Yet, these views have begun to be accepted as undisputed truths, and have even been enshrined in the constitutions of many states, largely because people are too apprehensive to speak up and voice their disagreement.

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.

