Over the past several months I have written a few negative critiques of monetary policy and related actions of the Federal Reserve. Being fundamentally a fair person, I feel required to report good news when there is good news to report. So here it goes.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jay Powell gave a speech the other day where he stated that the Federal Reserve was an independent central bank that should focus on appropriate monetary policy for the economy. The public statement, really a reminder, of independence is a good thing. Then he went on to say that the Fed has no role in policies relating to global warming. Praise be and my goodness! The chairman of the Fed stated that the Fed has no role in something that it has no real role in. I’ll take it, this moment of self-awareness. So, this is my good news.

