Over the past several months I have written a few negative critiques of monetary policy and related actions of the Federal Reserve. Being fundamentally a fair person, I feel required to report good news when there is good news to report. So here it goes.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jay Powell gave a speech the other day where he stated that the Federal Reserve was an independent central bank that should focus on appropriate monetary policy for the economy. The public statement, really a reminder, of independence is a good thing. Then he went on to say that the Fed has no role in policies relating to global warming. Praise be and my goodness! The chairman of the Fed stated that the Fed has no role in something that it has no real role in. I’ll take it, this moment of self-awareness. So, this is my good news.
Now onto something that is close to good news. The rate of inflation continues to fall, now for the sixth consecutive month. The most recent year-to-date rate of change in the consumer price index (CPI) is 6.5%. You may recall a few months ago it was 11.2%. Many people (in the press and in the administration) reported this as inflation is coming down. This is misleading. Nothing is coming down. The overall price level is still rising just not as fast as before. And, if your wages did not rise by at least 6.5% over the past year, you are still becoming poorer. The main thing that helped hold price increases back a bit was that energy prices have, in fact, fallen. However, core inflation (CPI less food and energy) was up year-to-date by 7%. Also, the food category is increasing by about 11%. Both are up from last month.
One must be careful in using data. Inflation is traditionally measured by changes in a price index like the CPI. The CPI is measuring price changes over time for a collection of goods called a market basket. This measures the absolute level of prices in the economy. The reference to energy is a single price and it is used to measure a relative price — how one price compares to another. So, in reference to the news, the relative price of energy over the past month has fallen while the overall absolute price level continues to rise — hence, sort of good news.
Now a bit of bad news. It is not clear what future Fed policy will be to face our continuing inflation. All we hear is that the Fed may increase the Federal Funds interest rate again by a quarter to half a point. Overall, Fed Funds is around 4.25%. The overall objective is to slow the economy enough to reduce inflation but not cause a recession. Using economic theory, the first thing that needs to happen is that the Fed Funds rate needs to equal the rate of inflation. Using current data, Fed Funds needs to increase by another two points. It is also reported that the job market continues to look good. However, something to consider is that labor market data are lagging indicators — unemployment is the last thing to rise when the economy is going into recession. Employers are reluctant to lay off workers because they have invested in their training. Laying off workers is the same thing as throwing away investment dollars. So, employers will hold off layoffs if they can. There are some signs that the labor market is beginning to slow. With time, these data will confirm the presence of recessionary forces.
When one looks at past inflations, the economy began to turn around and inflation began abating after supply side policies were introduced. Interest rate increases are aggregate demand reducing policies. This is what the Fed is doing, and why recession is on many peoples’ minds. Supply side policies reduce inflation by increasing production. Here, employment rises while inflation falls. Unfortunately, the current administration has totally ignored this approach to reducing inflation. So, recession is likely in our future. Unfortunately, it does not have to be this way.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia. Dr. Mounts is a Professor of Economics and an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.