After many years of working in the policy world, I have concluded that politics is at most 10% about making the world better and safer. The rest is at least 45% theater and 45% catering to special interest groups. Further evidence for my assessment comes from the recent grandstanding in the U.S. Senate on rail safety.

One reason why so much of what comes out of Congress is useless, if not straight up destructive, boils down to incentives. Politicians need something they can brag about when they seek reelection or election to higher office. Meanwhile, legislators are constantly surrounded by special interests who plead for government-granted privilege such as subsidies, loan guarantees, tariffs or regulations cleverly designed to hamstring competitors. Politicians rarely hear from the victims of their policies. Few voters can trace the origin of the higher prices they pay and the lower living standards they suffer.

More from this section

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.

Hakuna Matata!

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.