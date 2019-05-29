Think about your day yesterday. Where did you go? What did you do? How much of your day was spent in your car? And how much of your day would have been very difficult or impossible without your car?

Now, think back to your teens or young adulthood. When did you get your first car? How was it paid for? What about the gas and insurance on that first car? Where did that money come from?

These questions are at the front of my mind this month as I attend the college graduations of a couple of my young friends who grew up in poverty in Atlanta. When we discuss what’s next for them, the answer always has to include some consideration of transportation. They do not have cars.

Their options for getting jobs or attending graduate schools are limited by the availability of public transportation.

I never had to consider such limitations in making choices for my own life. As was the case for most of my friends at the time, my first car was a gift from my parents, and they even paid the insurance until I graduated college.

After college, I drove that same car to and from the job that allowed me to pay my own bills and eventually to purchase my own next car.

If you had a similar experience — someone else helped buy your first car or helped you get to and from a job until you could make that purchase yourself, consider how different your life might have been without that leg up.

In this column before, my colleagues and I have written about the global nature of the labor market. Employers must consider the fact that their competition isn’t just local anymore. Workers can move anywhere to get the best job.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for workers without automobiles. You can’t work a job you can’t get to.

According to the American Community Survey, in 2017, 20 percent of Brunswick’s households had no access to a vehicle.

Compare this to the national statistic of 8.8 percent of households without a vehicle and Georgia’s statewide percentage of just 6.7 percent.

This is a big problem for our labor market. Think about where Brunswick’s residential areas are in relation to where our business and retail areas are. Twenty percent of Brunswick’s households — many with more than one working-age adult — have no simple way to get to a workplace on St. Simons or up Altama or near I-95.

Sure, there is the option of a taxi, but paying the equivalent of 2 to 3 hours of work just to get to and from the job significantly reduces the incentives of employment.

The problem is bigger than our labor market. Also out of reach for many of these households are the county health department (4th Street), the DFCS office (Scranton Road), our college (4th Street and Altama Ave.) and technical college (Glynco Pkwy.), and other important government and nonprofit services.

Affordable public transportation should be a priority for a city our size and with our demographics. It would allow more current residents to join our local labor force, and it would help attract more talent to our area.

Remember my two young graduating friends? One of them has a B.S. in Physics and the other aspires to be a welder. Both are valuable workers, but until we offer better transportation options, neither can consider employment in Brunswick.

When workers like my friends are able to consider Brunswick home, we will also start to see more industry wanting to be at home here.

Economic development depends on reliable and affordable transportation systems.

More from this section

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

1 Million Cups helps support entrepreneurs in Isles

My next two contributions to this Murphy Center space will deal with local entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship in our community and at the College. Today’s column will update you on our 1 Million Cups program. As part of this, you are invited to our monthly meeting on May 1, 2019. This marks the…

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based care and financing in health care

Value-based health care is a health care delivery model in which providers, including hospitals and physicians, are paid based on patient outcomes. Under value-based care agreements, providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic…

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

Some random thoughts while healing from surgery

A few columns ago, I mentioned that a hip replacement was in my future. Well, the future has come and gone, and I have entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage. All has gone well, and I still do not know how much this has cost.

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Proposing new legislation to reform ID laws

Many readers will be surprised to know that Georgia issues driver’s licenses to non-citizens who, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), do not have legal immigration status. There is no difference in the driver/ID credentials issued to these lucky illeg…

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Recognizing those who made 2018 a year to remember

Well, we can pretty much stick a fork in the Year of our Lord 2018. By the time you are through roasting chestnuts on an open fire or eating the last of the leftover turkey, 2019 will come knocking on the door.