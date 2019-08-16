Last week when Glynn County Schools started its new school year, we used this space to urge parents to get involved with their child’s education. That involvement can play a key role in their learning and development.
If you are a parent looking for a way to get more involved at your child’s school, we encourage you to spend some time Sunday at the seventh annual PTA Bowl. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Glynn County Stadium, and is put on by the Glynn County Council of PTAs.
The goal of the event is to get parents to sign up and be a part of the PTA in their children’s respective schools. All schools plan to have representatives at the event and to set up tents with activities for students and their families. Under each tent, school PTAs will set up tables where parents can sign up to be members.
The event used to take place before the school year but was moved to after the start of the school year in 2018. Event chair Christine Pierce said the move was beneficial as it led to increased attendance and increased PTA signups.
Pierce is hoping that trend continues and so do we. The event is not just about signing up for the PTA though. It is a family-friendly event that features games and activities, drum line performances, and free food and drinks. Other than signing up for PTA membership, all activities at the event will be free.
PTAs offer a great way for parents to be plugged into what is happening at their children’s schools. The organizations do a great job locally of supporting students in a variety of ways.
“PTA memberships are important for the schools … to engage the parents, to build a base of volunteers and to get the parents aware of what’s going on in the schools,” Pierce said.
We hope to see a lot of parents and kids having fun together Sunday. We also hope to see a lot of signatures and signups. It takes everyone to make a school year great, and that includes parents.