“The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading,” read the New York Times headline. The subtitle declared, “The results of a national test showed just how devastating the last two years have been for 9-year-old schoolchildren, especially the most vulnerable.” But the pandemic is not really to blame. Progressives’ preferred policies are to blame.

Down where I am in Georgia, progressive writer Amanda Mull in The Atlantic wrote a condemnatory article in 2020 about the state’s governor, Brian Kemp, reopening Georgia when even then-President Donald Trump insisted he should not. Mull titled her article “Georgia’s Experiment in Human Sacrifice.” The experiment went quite well. Georgia weathered COVID-19 far better than many other states, its economy rebounded faster, and children’s educational standards were far better than many other states’.

