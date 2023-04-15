The Dobbs decision gave pro-life Americans what they wanted: the ability to have a conversation on abortion. Without Dobbs, Roe v. Wade, imposed by seven men in the ‘70s on an America in which most states had pro-life laws, had no competition and pro-life Americans had no way to advance their agenda. In the greatest democratic movement since the Civil Rights Movement, spread over 50 years, pro-life Americans organized to end Roe and won peacefully through the ballot box.

Unfortunately, it seems now the pro-life movement is the dog that caught the car. What should have become a real conversation got shouted down by the press and pro-abortion activists with fear and hysteria. Concurrently, the pro-life movement could not get on the same page. Some of the loudest voices to arise were also the fringiest voices of the movement — the abolitionists who want to ban all abortion and charge any woman who has one with murder. That might be logical, given the belief abortion is murder, but it is also political suicide.

