When it comes to the national debt, 2020 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. People in fiscally responsible states like Georgia could bear the brunt of a move in the wrong direction.
First, the bleak but totally predictable news: The trustees of Social Security and Medicare this past week said next year will be the first time since 1982 that Social Security will cost more than the tax revenue it brings in. The trend will only get worse. The trustees said the programs’ trust fund would be depleted by 2035; if nothing is done, retirees would see a benefit cut at that time.
That’s only adding to a national debt that has already surpassed $22 trillion and is on track to grow by almost $1 trillion this year.
It’s bad enough that neither major political party is proposing a way to eliminate the annual deficit, much less begin paying down the debt or put Social Security and Medicare on solid footing.
But even worse, the proposals already coming out among those who are running for president in next year’s election stand to make this dismal outlook even drearier.
A leading Democratic candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, is out of the gate with a bid to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower. The relief would start declining after one’s earnings hit $100,000 per year.
(I’m so old, I remember when it took $250,000 a year for liberal politicians to consider one “rich.” At this rate, we’ll all be “rich” soon.)
The price tag for Warren’s plan — which is deemed even more generous than the one she co-sponsored a couple of years ago with a 2020 rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders — is $640 billion. Part two of the plan, eliminating tuition at public two- and four-year colleges, roughly doubles the cost to $1.25 trillion over 10 years.
These are surely rosy-scenario figures, as is Warren’s contention that she can pay for it all with her “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” that starts taxing wealth — not income — at 2 for those with net worth of at least $50 million. Wealth taxes, like high income-tax rates, are bound to disappoint because capital is mobile, and will flee to where it is treated more hospitably.
But beyond the unsustainable nature of this and similar proposals, consider what it means for those who have been responsible.
I’m not talking about individuals today. Nor am I talking about those who don’t go to college, although as a friend of mine wrote on Facebook: What about the guy who takes out a loan to buy a pickup and start, say, a small contracting business? Where does he sign up for his loan forgiveness?
No, I’m talking here about states that have behaved responsibly with their college costs.
According to the College Board, Georgia’s two-year college tuition and fees were the 33rd-highest in the nation in 2018-19, and have ranked 31st on average since 2004-05, the earliest year for which data were available. For four-year colleges, the current ranking and the average are both 37th.
Our colleges are relatively affordable because they controlled their costs. Over the past five years, only eight states have increased their tuition and fees for four-year colleges by less than Georgia’s 1.66 percent. Twenty-five states, on the other hand, raised theirs by at least 10 during those years.
The difference this year between Georgia’s four-year college tuition and fees and that of the state with the costliest colleges, Vermont, is more than $8,000 per year. Perhaps Sanders should focus on containing costs back home. (Warren, too: Massachusetts charges almost $5,000 per year more than Georgia.)
By the way, neither Vermont nor Massachusetts had a school ranked higher than Georgia Tech or the University of Georgia in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 rankings of the best public universities.
Students and non-students alike in these lower-cost states will bear the real cost of these free-money schemes.