After Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana last week, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued a familiar warning. Minnesotans who might be inclined to consume cannabis supplied by state-licensed stores, the ATF office in St. Paul said, should recognize that doing so means sacrificing the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

That puzzling predicament, the result of restrictions imposed by the Gun Control Act of 1968, is untenable in a country where most states allow medical or recreational marijuana use and two-thirds of adults support full legalization. Yet even though President Joe Biden says cannabis consumers should not be treated as criminals, his administration is desperately defending a policy that punishes them by taking away their Second Amendment rights.

More from this section

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.