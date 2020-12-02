A curious thing about political polarization in the U.S. is that the far right and the far left have a lot in common.
For one, they’re both cults. By “cult,” I’m being descriptive, not derogatory. A cult is a group of people who share a fervent faith in a person, idea or cause.
To be sure, the causes of the far right and far left differ. Nevertheless, each is a cult.
On the far right, the cause is a person, Donald Trump. Hence, the cult of Trump.
On the far left, the cause is an ideology that interprets inequality of almost any sort as an injustice perpetrated by a privileged group of oppressors. To profess, with sufficient indignation, the formula “inequality is injustice caused by oppression” is to be “woke.”
Hence, on the far left, we have the cult of “woke.”
The far right and far left have another feature in common. Each thrives on conspiracy theories.
This is obvious for the cult of Trump. Donald Trump himself is a zealous wielder of conspiracy theories, such as the Obama-birther yarn, the unhinged “deep State” and QAnon fantasies, and now his mega-whopper that the recent election was stolen from him by a cabal of thousands of shady vote counters and crooked local officials, the dead-for-seven-years-and-counting Hugo Chavez, Venezuelan software coding geniuses, anti-Trump voting machines, the Clintons, a server company whose nonexistent offices in Germany were raided by the U.S. military, and even Georgia’s own Governor Kemp.
Gumby, Pokey and the Stay-Puft marshmallow man are also implicated, though their involvement has to yet be confirmed by YouTube videos or other sources with the veracity and reliability of a Ouija board.
We can chuckle at this nut lore (though Governor Kemp appears unamused). It might even bring smiles to the faces of members of the cult of “woke,” people not known for smiles and chuckles.
But probably not. “Woke” ideology is itself an epic conspiracy theory. “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles,” charged Karl Marx. Tweak Marx’s claim by adding race, gender and any other identity to class and you have “woke” ideology.
Thus, human life is a perpetual war between oppressor groups and oppressed groups. You are not a unique person but a member of a group. And though there are many groups, you are ultimately among the oppressors, the victims, or the “woke.”
Now that’s a conspiracy theory.
In addition, members of each cult tend to be intellectually and emotionally fragile. They require “safe spaces,” places free from ideas they might find uncomfortable.
The cult of “woke” invented safe spaces and is rightly criticized by many, including the cult of Trump, for doing so. Being a grown-up thinker requires being a grown-up.
Yet, how oh-so fragile are members of the cult of Trump! After Fox News called Arizona for Biden, delicate Trumpers fled to safe spaces of their own — fanatically pro-Trump “news” outlets and right-wing talk radio — where they hear only what they want to hear and are shielded from any information or idea that might upset them.
Finally, it would appear that nothing holds a group of humans together more effectively than having enemies to loathe. Our two cults are cases in point.
What about people of steadier temperament who don’t buy conspiracy theories, who view people as unique persons rather than as group members and want no part in loathing anyone?
Our two political cults have special contempt for such people. “Join us, or be complicit in evil,” is the cult perspective.
So be it. Grown-ups don’t need safe spaces.