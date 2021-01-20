It can be hard to fully understand how pervasive a problem is without taking its full measure. In the abstract, we know that being homeless is bad and affects a lot of people. When you put a number to it though and see just how bad the problem is, it can spur necessary discussion and action to find a solution.
That is why something like the Point-In-Time Count is important. For the count, agencies in Glynn County team up to put a definitive number to the problem of homelessness in Glynn County.
Previously, this has been achieved by an unsheltered count that focused on surveying homeless individuals by locating them at campsites, in cars, living with friends and other similar situations. Like everything else in our current state, the sheltered count is an adjustment to keep people safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The sheltered count includes individuals who are living in hotels, emergency shelters or in places paid for by others. There are several organizations already involved in the count, including Safe Harbor Children’s Center, FaithWorks Ministry, Saved By Grace, House of Hope, Faithful Love, the Salvation Army, Gateway Behavioral Health Services and the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
While different, doing a sheltered count has its benefits. As a result of the pandemic, more people are seeking housing help from local agencies. Safe Harbor, for example, is currently housing more than 20 people in hotels.
A count focused on individuals and families living in temporary living arrangements from hotels and shelters to transitional housing is important because it could point to something like a need for more affordable housing in our area.
Homelessness takes many forms. While our minds may go immediately to a solitary person on the streets, it also applies to the families that have to live in hotels because they’re unable to afford their homes anymore. With the pandemic putting a strain on the economy, there are no doubt more people who are dealing with this very reality.
That is why it is important to put hard data together to help solve the problem. The data from the count will be used for planning purposes for local governments and grant applications submitted by organizations focused on homeless issues.
The count is slated for Jan. 25, but the survey will last two weeks. As long as you meet the criteria on Jan. 25, your survey will be counted. Those interested in assisting the count can reach out to Jeff Clark, director of street outreach for Safe Harbor Children’s Center, at 912-289-9741.
Let’s find out exactly what we are dealing with so we can find workable solutions.