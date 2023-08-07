I’m unsure if most Georgians recognized just what a milestone was — finally — achieved this past week.

With a simple press release, Georgia Power announced that the third nuclear reactor at its Plant Vogtle near Augusta had begun commercial operation. The first two have been humming along since the 1980s.

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

GCPD investigate shooting outside mall

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Glynn Place Mall early Saturday morning that top brass are calling another in a string of senseless acts of gun violence.

Recommended for you