A taxpayer-funded agency plans to host children at its public facilities each day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They’ll gather in groups, led by a licensed adult, and follow an established learning schedule. During breaks, they’ll even be able to go outside for recess.
You might call it “school.” Except it isn’t: This particular agency, which is in Gwinnett County, isn’t the school system but the parks and recreation department. (The service would actually be provided by a private vendor.) But if Gwinnett parents thought this would be funded by the school taxes they pay — (sorry, can’t stop laughing … gasp! ... gimme a minute to collect myself … whew ... OK, let’s continue) — if they thought that, well, they’ve got another thing coming.
For the privilege of sending their children to this school-like experience, parents will have to fork out $600 per month. Should schools not reopen through the end of 2020, they’re looking at paying some $3,000. That’s on top of more than $2,000 a year in county school taxes, based on the county’s median home price, and still more in county sales tax and the various state taxes that fund education.
This situation — which is playing out in various forms elsewhere across the state — raises two very good questions:
• If a private company can hold classes safely at a public facility, why can’t the school system?
• And if the school system can’t do that, why is it keeping all of its taxpayer funding — leaving it to taxpaying parents to come up with more money for a school-like replacement?
Parents are asking these questions as they face weeks, maybe months, more of remote learning. Maybe they’re finally waking up to the fact that the “school systems” we have built are not services laser-focused on the needs of students, but bureaucracies whose first instinct is fulfill their promises to the adults who work for them.
I expect teachers to take offense to that — and I absolutely acknowledge and respect the many teachers who work hard and sacrifice much to serve students. But if teachers don’t recognize that the educational needs of students are being treated as secondary to maintain the system itself, they’re not paying close enough attention.
A system that prioritizes its own preservation above its actual mission is the wrong kind of system.
That’s why hundreds of parents in July protested outside the Gwinnett County Public Schools offices, some of them demanding vouchers if the schools aren’t going to reopen. It’s why a petition to give parents a real choice in Cobb County has garnered thousands of signatures.
Yes, the health and safety of teachers, staff and students alike are vitally important. Of course they are. But school administrators who fall back on that concern alone are missing the point. Even if it isn’t safe to reopen the schools, it also isn’t justifiable to keep on spending tens of billions of dollars in this state as if nothing had changed.
Here is where the administrators will chime in about their fixed costs. But truly fixed costs are a smaller proportion of their budgets than they want to let on. In a study the Georgia Public Policy Foundation published last year, University of Georgia professor Jeffrey Dorfman found districts’ variable costs make up the majority of spending in nearly all of Georgia’s 159 county school districts. On average, variable costs make up about 70% of spending. The average marginal cost — that is, the cost of educating one more (or fewer) student — was even higher, at almost 93% of spending.
Here’s a reasonable conclusion from those findings: Districts that aren’t opening their doors for traditional in-person instruction should be able to offer some funding to help families pay for other arrangements.
So far, they aren’t. Parents and taxpayers ought to ask why.