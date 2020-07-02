From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A country singer wrote a song titled: “I Like the Old Stuff Better.” The lyrics got me to thinking about the past and how this country was built on common sense and hard work. Does modern technology diminish what has been done in the past? In other words, is it always right to say “out with the old and in with the new”?
— M.T.
Dear M.T.: While there are great benefits that come from modern technology, the question remains what state our world would be in if we suddenly lost electrical power. Would the younger generations know how to grow crops, or drop anchor and wait for the catch? Would they know how to survive by the sweat of the brow? New is good. Old is necessary.
The Bible has a lot to say about the old and the new. John the apostle wrote: “I write no new commandment to you, but an old commandment which you have had from the beginning” (1 John 2:7). John was reminding his readers that the proof of knowing God is following the commandments that He gave long ago, that He gave “from the beginning.” The love of God is then perfected in the one who obeys (1 John 2:5).
There are many wonderful hymns that speak of “the old.” “On a hill far away, stood an old rugged cross” or “to tell the old, old story of Jesus and His love.”
Anything “from the beginning” is old, this includes God’s love, present before the beginning of time. When man did not fathom the inexpressible love of God the Creator, He sent love down to earth in the form of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Our redemption is rooted in Jesus’ sacrifice of Himself, keeping us firmly planted.