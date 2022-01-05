With it being Jan. 5, 2022, I wonder how many New Year’s resolutions remain in force? Most of mine are not, or at least those I can remember making. Instead of addressing this failure of personal follow through, a few years ago I started making resolutions for other people. This hasn’t worked either, but hope springs eternal, so here it goes again. For today, I will focus on resolutions dealing with inflation.
I have been writing about inflation for about nine months. It has become clear that it is not transitory, mainly related to supply chain issues.
It is just plain old inflation, monetary in origin. This is a nice way of saying that the Federal Reserve caused it by its monetary policy. It is not a President Biden inflation. Had President Trump been reelected, he would be dealing with it. It might be a little different, as President Trump would have not instituted a restrictive energy policy (see the Keystone Pipeline). But nonetheless, he would have had to deal with it.
The Fed faces a basic problem when making policy. The odds are very much against it making the right policy for the right time. Alternatively, it is pretty likely that its policy will be wrong regardless of the good intentions of Fed officials.
The Fed’s primary policy tool involves buying and selling things like Treasury securities on the open market. The Fed’s buying and selling affects interest rates. The impact is immediate. So, if the Fed’s policy perspective is very short, they may get the impression that their policy actions can affect current and immediate economic problems simply by buying and selling things.
But there is a problem. The real question is how long does it take the Fed’s interest rate approach to impact actual economic problems like unemployment, GDP and inflation?
Milton Friedman described this period — the impact lag in econ-speak — as long and variable ranging between 18 months and possibly three years. Thus, the inflation we see today had seeds planted before COVID-19 became a pandemic. It is probably traceable back to the Fed’s accommodation of excessive deficit spending by the Federal government. The national debt is now 125% of GDP. The size of the national debt is only determined by the deficit spending of our politics — both Democrat and Republican. By following a low interest rates policy and by paying interest on bank reserves, the Fed created the false impression that massive deficit spending had no real long-run economic consequences. We are now paying the piper.
What can be done about the inflation? Inflation is the continual rise in the general level of prices. This means that there is excess demand in all markets. Thus, there are two ways to slow inflation: reduce demand or increase supply. Both remove the inflationary excess demand.
From what I have read, central banks across the globe are considering raising interest rates to curtail spending and reduce demand.
Unfortunately, this will cause economies to slow and unemployment to rise. This could lead to recession if the banks are not careful.
Alternatively, governments, not central banks, could promote aggregate economic supply by creating pro-growth policies, supporting entrepreneurs and business creation and encouraging investment elsewhere in the private sector.
These actions would increase supply, reduce pressure on prices and increase employment. For the attentive reader you may be asking “Isn’t this supply side economics? Voodoo economics?” Yes, it is.
Resolution 1: The Fed promises to stop accommodating deficit spending by the federal government and start looking at only the long-run consequences of its policies.
Resolution 2: The federal government should bring back supply side economic policies as soon as possible and get out of the way of the private sector.
Resolution 3: Policy makers should begin formulating these things now. If they do, our experience with inflation might be short.
See, hope does spring eternal. However, I feel more confident losing 20 pounds over 2022. To quote Church Lady of Saturday Night long ago — “Never mind.”
Happy New Year.