A recent Reuters headline read, “Yellen, Rice tout economics as key to fixing American inequality.”

According to Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s new domestic policy adviser, “The evidence is clear, investing in equity is good for economic growth.”

Our new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, says, “I believe economic policy can be a potent tool to improve society. We can — and should — use it to address inequality, racism ...”

I couldn’t agree more.

According to the Federal Reserve’s most recent Survey of Consumer Finances, the median wealth of White families is $188,200, compared with $24,100 for Black families.

To the extent that change in government policy can lift the median wealth of Black families, I am for it. The good news is there is such an opportunity.

I have been writing about it for many years. We should give working Americans the option to opt out of Social Security and use the taxes they are paying into it to invest in their own personally owned retirement account.

We’ll achieve more racial equity by allowing low-income Americans the opportunity to have more equity in — ownership of — America.

A big reason for the huge wealth gap between White and Black families is the huge gap in ownership of equities — stock — between White and Black families.

According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of White families have either direct or indirect ownership in stocks. Only 31% of Black families do.

Per the Federal Reserve, among White Americans ages 35 to 54, 65% have at least one retirement account. Among Blacks in this age range, only 44% do.

It is true that median Black household income is also lower than median White household income, meaning Blacks on average have less to save and invest. Which is why giving the option to opt out of Social Security is so vitally important.

Every working American pays 12.4% of their income to Social Security, half taken out of their paycheck and half paid by their employer.

This is a tax, not an investment. The government then uses this tax revenue to recycle and make payments to those currently retired, who themselves paid taxes during their working life.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity, working with the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, recently calculated what working families at different income levels would have earned at retirement if they could have invested their payroll tax rather than paying into Social Security.

For instance, a low-income couple who started working in 1971 and retired in 2015, where one earner earned 45% of the national median income and the other 25%, would have gotten an annual Social Security benefit of $21,035. If that same couple could have invested 10% of their paychecks in a stock fund over the same period, using actual historic data for this 45-year period, they would have had $738,360 at retirement that could produce $40,610 annual income for them — almost double what they would get from Social Security.

They would also have the benefits of ownership. They could bequeath what remains to their heirs.

Per the Federal Reserve, 29.9% of White Americans say they have benefited from inheritance or some other family gift. Only 10.1% of Black Americans say they have received an inheritance or family gift.

If Black Americans do not feel part of and invested in the nation, as they should, one reason is that they are disenfranchised by the same government that claims it wants to help.

So, Secretary Yellen, policy adviser Rice, how about getting on board with me? How about showing Black Americans, and all Americans, that you really want to level the playing field?

The Social Security Trustees report that by 2034, the system will have insufficient funds to meet obligations.

Ownership, rather than more government, is the answer.

Now we just need courageous leadership.

Bikes and bullets, among other things, in short supply

During the widespread stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns that characterized the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, many businesses struggled due to being unable to sell their product or provide their service. Now, the challenge is stocking enough products to sell.

One need look no further than the wide variety of shops in the Brunswick area. For Monkeywrench Bikes on St. Simons Island, “The more special the order, the further out on the horizon” has become something of an axiom.

“I would probably start the article off by saying I’m so grateful for my customers who are patient because we have no control over this,” said Chris Beaufait, the company’s owner.

His inventory is down by about 10 percent what it would have been before the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 reached American shores in early 2020. The supply chain is broken, he said, and while that in and of itself is not unheard of, the abnormal scale of the disruptions are the result of the pandemic.

Distributors and manufacturers have given plenty of explanations, he said. Fewer people are working due to sickness or social distancing measures at factories and plants, localized outbreaks cause intermittent closures at manufacturing facilities and sometimes shipments get caught up in quarantines at ports when the product finally does reach domestic waters.

That’s led to a slimming-down of offerings at Monkeywrench.

“We’re in the Henry Ford mode of selling bikes,” Beaufait said. “If it’s in black, green or grey, we have it.”

Things didn’t start out so bad, he said. The outfit enjoyed a huge increase in business in May and June as the state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown ended, but that has since fallen off a cliff when the entire country did the same thing.

When once he would sell several bikes a day on top of taking special orders, now many leave without buying simply due to the lack of bikes. Some specially ordered bikes on backorder, may not ship until 2022. In fact, he’s had over 100 bikes on backorder earlier this week. And it’s not just bikes either, but parts, which hurts his ability to do repairs.

All caused by a “general, all-around unreliability” in supply chains, that’s hitting just about every industry, according to Coastal Appliance owner Glenn Thompson.

On the floor of his establishment on Altama Avenue are several holes where show display pieces would be if he could get any. Anything the business orders could take two to three months to arrive, Thompson said.

It’s revealed the complexity in the manufacturing and supply process, in which one small part manufactured in another country could hold up an entire shipment of appliances.

Which isn’t to say business isn’t good for him. It’s been great.

A few months ago he had over 1,000 pieces on backorder, which is now down to 600. Developers and new residents continue to build homes, Thompson has just had to sell the products well in advance. Up to five months beforehand.

Aside from just the quantity, Thompson said the pandemic has shrunk the variety of projects he’s able to sell. Home appliance company Whirlpool is not selling white appliances or machines in certain measurements, cutting out the less popular models to prioritize the widely sought stainless steel options of refrigerators, washing machines, washers and dryers in the most desired sizes.

Aside from bikes and blenders, bullets local businesses are having a hard time putting bullets on the shelf.

“Ammunition is very, very hard to come across,” said J.R. Fiveash, owner of Second Amendment Firearms Emporium on Chapel Crossing Road. “We understand it’s because the manufacturers can’t get the components they’re built from, and they’re getting backorders before they give them to retailers. That’s the same for firearms.”

The lack of merchandise has hurt his establishment. About everything walks out the door as fast as it came in, however.

The biggest share of the revenue recently has been people ordering guns on the internet, which by law must be sent to and retrieved from a licensed gun dealer in the area.

“This past year was the most gun sales in history from what we’ve been told. The demand is greater than the supply,” Fiveash said.

Like Thompson and Beaufait, his inventory is well short of what it would normally be. Before the pandemic, he’d have upwards of 200 pieces in inventory, and now he’s got less than 10.

“We’re doing OK,” Fiveash said. “We don’t have the volume of sales we usually do, but we’re surviving.”

Ditto all of that for Central Hardware on Norwich Street in Brunswick, per owner Jimmy Shaw.

“The list goes on and on of what we don’t have,” Shaw said. “People have resorted to buying birdshot because we’re out of buckshot.”

He likened it to the run on ammunition following the re-election of former President Barrack Obama in 2012. Fiveash was similarly quoted by The News in 2013, saying he could not keep many calibers in stock.

Shaw, however, runs a hardware store, and his tool and supply stock is faring no better.

“It’s all over the board too, it’s air conditioner filters, stencils, especially ammunition,” Shaw said. “Things you see come in here and expect to come in just aren’t showing up (in shipments).”

It’s bad enough even the wholesalers are struggling, he said.

“Demand is still up, they just can’t catch up,” Shaw said. “We’ve had good business, it’s just getting merchandise is is dicey.”

It’s a widespread problem in just about every industry in town, and all four shop owners said their suppliers have declined to give them solid commitments as to when things might return to normal.