From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

I go to church often, but I also read my horoscope. It helps me know what to watch out for each day, and I search out how many days out of the year it actually predicts the future right. Is reading the horoscope so bad, and is it part of the occult?

— H.O.

Dear H.O.: Almost since the dawn of the human race, people have tried to discern the future. Millions of people read their horoscopes daily, trying to find some guidance.

Only God knows the future. Many look to the stars, the tea leaves, or the lines on the palm of the hand to find confidence in the future. Some of these attempts to learn what the future holds are merely foolish or useless, but others involve occult practices that can bring people into contact with spiritual forces that are not from God, but from Satan.

This is one reason why the Bible tells us to avoid any practice that may be linked with the occult. Astrology can never provide the answers to life’s deepest questions — especially when it comes to where we will spend eternity.

If our minds are not filled with God’s truth, something else will take His place: cynicism, occultism, false religions and philosophies. It’s Satan’s purpose to steal the seed of truth from our hearts by sending distracting thoughts, clever deceptions. People have always been caught up in whatever appears to be the most bizarre, looking for truth and settling for folly.

The occult is clever in reaching seekers who want to experience a rush of any kind.

Jesus tells us not to be misled by the voices of strangers; there are so many strange voices being heard in the world. Jesus made an astounding claim: “I am… the truth (John 14:6). He is the embodiment of all truth. The only answer to man’s search is found in Him.

More from this section

Kress building to get new tenant

Kress building to get new tenant

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

+2
Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

The VB 10,000 crane vessel is expected to move back into position over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound within the next day or two, resuming cutting operations that stopped more than a week ago for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesm…

Chamber event draws large crowd

Chamber event draws large crowd

The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce combined two of its annual events — The Chamber Experience and Business and Bites — to bring the business community together for fun, networking and fundraising for the chamber. It was the chamber’s first large-scale in-person event since early …