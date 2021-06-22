From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I go to church often, but I also read my horoscope. It helps me know what to watch out for each day, and I search out how many days out of the year it actually predicts the future right. Is reading the horoscope so bad, and is it part of the occult?
— H.O.
Dear H.O.: Almost since the dawn of the human race, people have tried to discern the future. Millions of people read their horoscopes daily, trying to find some guidance.
Only God knows the future. Many look to the stars, the tea leaves, or the lines on the palm of the hand to find confidence in the future. Some of these attempts to learn what the future holds are merely foolish or useless, but others involve occult practices that can bring people into contact with spiritual forces that are not from God, but from Satan.
This is one reason why the Bible tells us to avoid any practice that may be linked with the occult. Astrology can never provide the answers to life’s deepest questions — especially when it comes to where we will spend eternity.
If our minds are not filled with God’s truth, something else will take His place: cynicism, occultism, false religions and philosophies. It’s Satan’s purpose to steal the seed of truth from our hearts by sending distracting thoughts, clever deceptions. People have always been caught up in whatever appears to be the most bizarre, looking for truth and settling for folly.
The occult is clever in reaching seekers who want to experience a rush of any kind.
Jesus tells us not to be misled by the voices of strangers; there are so many strange voices being heard in the world. Jesus made an astounding claim: “I am… the truth (John 14:6). He is the embodiment of all truth. The only answer to man’s search is found in Him.