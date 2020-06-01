Georgia’s budget writers are scrambling for savings. But there’s one program that should be kept intact — or even expanded — because the more money it gets, the more money it saves.
Georgia’s tuition tax credit scholarship program manages that rare trick precisely because it diverts students, and the expense of educating them, away from public schools. Donors to the program receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their state taxes, and private organizations use the funds to give students scholarships to private schools.
As the General Assembly prepares to pass a new budget, legislators should be very wary of anyone who tells them cutting the program would save money.
Just in time, the Revenue Department has reported how the program performed in 2019. Just over 16,000 Georgia students received scholarships averaging $4,626.
No matter how you slice state K-12 spending data, that’s a savings. In 2019, the Quality Basic Education formula produced about $5,150 per student; total state spending per pupil was closer to $5,680. (Both figures are approximations because, while the tax credit program is reviewed for the calendar year beginning January 1, state budgets are written for the fiscal year beginning July 1.)
More than $74 million in scholarships were awarded. But had those 16,000 students been in public schools, the state would have spent between $82 million and $91 million to educate them.
What’s more, state funding represents only about half of public-school spending. The districts where those students live also would have had to spend tens of millions more – or else divide the same local tax dollars among a larger number of students, spending less per pupil.
Either way, the program saves taxpayers much more in expenses than the state forgoes in tax revenue.
Critics of the program dispute that all of the students would have attended public schools. They claim it’s a subsidy for “rich” families whose children would have gone to private schools anyway.
That claim has always been false. But the 2019 report helpfully describes scholarship recipients in a new way — and demonstrates quite clearly that the vast majority of them come from low- and middle-income families. These are students who almost certainly would return to public schools if the program were cut.
In the past, the Revenue Department reported recipients’ family income according to statewide income quartiles. That allowed critics to claim more than half of recipients came from families with above-average incomes – as if that meant they were “rich.” Never mind that the top quartile began at only about $70,000, and income quartiles don’t account for differences in family size or cost of living. There’s a big difference between a two-person household making $70,000 and a six-person household earning the same amount. A given income also goes farther in rural Georgia than in metro Atlanta.
Starting with 2019, though, Revenue reports income in relation to the federal poverty level, which at least is adjusted for family size. The picture is clear: 82% of the scholarships went to families that earn less than four times the federal poverty level – income that would also qualify them for health-insurance subsidies under Obamacare. More than one-third of recipients were so poor that they would have qualified for a free lunch at school.
But what about that last 18%? Surely those are the fat cats, right?
Hardly. Many families’ current economic situations don’t reflect their most recent tax return (used to determine income level for reporting purposes). A parent might have lost a job, fallen ill or taken in a relative; one can imagine how much more prevalent those situations must be amid the current pandemic and subsequent recession. The lack of an income test allows scholarship organizations to consider those factors and help a child stay in the same school, rather than compounding instability at home by making them change schools as well.
In the end, the program’s critics just don’t like that it lets education money follow the child. That’s their prerogative. But lawmakers need to know the program makes their budgeting job easier, not harder.