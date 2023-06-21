Hear this, a Baptist’s prayer: “Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord this promise to keep. If I should die before I wake, don’t let girls in the pulpit, for goodness sake.”

Southern Baptist — the largest Protestant denomination in the United States — have just finished their annual convention in New Orleans and have voted that while women can be CEOs of major corporations, U.S. Senators, cabinet officers, Supreme Court justices, governors, entrepreneurs and financiers, they had better not try to step into a Baptist pulpit and preach the Word of God. It ain’t gonna happen.

