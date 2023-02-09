The Republican-controlled House has voted to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I salute Republicans for leadership, beneficial for the country and beneficial for Black Americans whose interests Omar pretends to represent.

Omar pushed back from the House floor, playing, of course, the race card. She accused Republicans of questioning her as an American because she is of a “certain skin color.” No. To quote one well-known Black American, this is about the content of her character, not about the color of her skin.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.

URA continues branding discussions

The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency continued the discussion of a branding overhaul Wednesday and held a closed session to discuss the Oglethorpe Block.

Mobile home park request rebuffed

The Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission was asked to consider a rezone request that would allow the first new mobile home park in the county in decades.