I’ve found that the holiday season and weeks at year’s end are great for perspective and inventory, and the occasional strolls down memory lane.
The New Year has me back in New Orleans, for another Sugar Bowl and visits to the Garden District and French Quarter. My first two NOLA’s trips were more decades ago than I care to admit, during college, and I had the good fortune to meet up for the big game with an early host of those many decades ago. Fraternity brother, Stephan Nelson, who hosted our fraternity convention in nearby Gulfport, Miss., met me along with his son Saxon, soon to be a successful attorney, for nosebleed seats and watching our Georgia Bulldogs eventually put away a strong challenge by the Baylor Bears.
My memories of the Superdome were pre-Katrina, and the concrete bomb shelter is holding up reasonably well, other than the distinct and strong slight odors of stale beer, and human waste, which appear to be inculcated into the concrete structure at this point. But our Dawgs won big during my first Sugar Bowl, and more recently embarrassed themselves pretty badly last year, while this time running up a respectable win and a redemption performance of sorts by our quarterback, Jake Fromm.
All in all, the sliver on the river is holding up quite nicely, and while the reverse is true of the Superdome, reportedly an $150-million renovation is en route. Staying along the St. Charles Street Car line, I later retraced the steps of many prior visits, into the Garden District, along the Mississippi and throughout the French Quarter. And with some of those earlier visits partially in fugue from Mardis Gras and the over-servicing of youth, I found some favored haunts that were drawing me back with nostalgia and smiles even today.
I learned to love Po Boy shrimp sandwiches in the Big Easy. A favorite for those is Johnny’s, on St. Louis Street, near Royal, and serving “The Hungry and Hangovers since 1950.” Where else but NOLA might you find a branding slogan like that on the official T-shirt? Some of my favorite hotels and memories of over-consumption are also New Orleans based, at the Omni Royal Orleans, Royal Sonesta and later during client assignments for InterContinental Hotels Group and Johnson & Johnson, even higher end respites in the Central Business District, French Quarter and Garden Districts.
Downtown Savannah and Jekyll Island’s Historic District cause a similar pleasant effect on me, though not as infused with loose recollections fogged by libation. The Crystal Beer Parlor on Jones Street, River and Bay Streets during numerous Savannah St. Paddy’s Day parades and their aftermath, and even the jaunts out U.S. 80 to the beaches and Tybee Island only bring smiles. It is of course often said that you can ‘never go home again.’ Though I’ve never been entirely sold on that concept being true, I do find that you really can go back and create some great new memories at your favored old haunts.
The new and the familiar tend to blend into an intoxicating gumbo of reverie as well as fresh views. The music, sights, odors and other remembrances and if you are lucky, often some of the same staff who sometimes also remember you. Of course the best way to visit a beloved old spot is to introduce them to a new friend, embellishing the real charms of the environs and locale with a fresh lacquer of shiny memories. This visit to the Big Easy was begun by a quick flight down on Delta, where Louis Armstrong International Airport has received a beautiful lightening and facelift, and then back out on the Amtrak Crescent, heading north first with a leisurely and stunning roll across a six-mile rail bridge just a few feet above Lake Ponchetrain in Slidell.
There are of course other tales to tell, most not fit for a family publication, but trust me when I say that the ‘proof’ of these memories is soaked with all of life’s best. As you start your own New Year, hopefully in a place of joy and celebration, perhaps try and find a way to take a new friend to an old haunt of your own, and help get their year off to a bright and memorable new start. Great memories are best for sharing.
Cheers and wishing all of you the best this New Year and decade.