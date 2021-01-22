For the last few years, the Brunswick City Commission has been slowly peeling back the Band-Aids it has put on the Oglethorpe Conference Center project. Instead of removing it as a doomed project with just one pull, it has taken years of failed plans and other ultimately fruitless maneuvering to finally reach the point that seemed obvious to a lot of people already — the project was no longer feasible.
Commissioners said as much themselves Wednesday when they unanimously passed a resolution to declare the project dead. The resolution declaring the project infeasible allows the city to start looking for ways to reimburse the taxpayers the remaining SPLOST funds that were taken up for the project.
The joint resolution also needs the approval of the Glynn County Commission, but we suspect that won’t be an issue. The county is likely eager to wash its hands of the project as well, even though it owns the land.
If the city plans to still work on developing the Oglethorpe block in some capacity, it will have to pay the county fair market value for the land. The possibility of getting a boost in the county’s coffers from selling a piece of land it wasn’t going to do anything with should also motivate the commissioners to follow their Brunswick counterparts in approving the resolution.
If the county goes along with the city, then it would be up to the voters to approve using the money for a different purpose. The unspent funds would have to be used to reduce ad valorem property taxes with Brunswick getting $1.2 million and the county getting $1.3 million. A property tax reduction in the middle of a pandemic is something we think the voters would get behind.
Giving the money back to the taxpayers is the best solution for dealing with this albatross now. As city attorney Brian Corry said at Wednesday’s meeting, the Oglethorpe project wouldn’t be able to generate any revenue in this economic climate.
The path going forward to make the Oglethorpe block a useful part of the city again is clear. Give the money back to the taxpayers, let the city buy the property at a fair and reasonable rate, and then the city can work with a private developer on a partnership that can bring more housing to downtown Brunswick.
If the end goal is to get more people spending money in downtown Brunswick, then it needs more housing than is currently available. Developers are already working on remodeling older, unused buildings into lofts and apartments.
Adding Oglethorpe to the housing plans would provide a huge boon to revitalizing downtown Brunswick.