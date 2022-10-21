Netflix is paying Barack and Michelle Obama millions of dollars to produce shows for them.

The latest Obama documentary series is “The G Word.” “G” for government. As Netflix documentaries go, this one is remarkably stupid. It’s big-government propaganda. Obama begins by claiming that he does his own income taxes, saying, “It’s actually easy.” I think he’s joking, but it’s not clear.

