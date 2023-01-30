In the wake of the “Twitter Files,” let’s revisit former President Barack Obama’s warning last April about the spread of misinformation: “You just have to flood a country’s public square with enough raw sewage. You just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe.”

Does the “raw sewage” include when Obama falsely said, “The Cambridge police acted stupidly”; that “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon”; and that racism in America is “still part of our DNA that’s passed on”?

