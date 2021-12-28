Though 2021 has been a vast improvement over 2020, we continue to lose too many friends, family and those we care about to COVID-19, cancer, this latest round of the flu and all too many lights and luminaries are having their lights dimmed all too soon.
Georgia lost another luminary last week, this time in Rome and northwest Georgia, a giant in the broadcast industry, particularly in radio, in Michael Hall McDougald. There were five brothers McDougald, originally hailing from Statesboro. I had the pleasure to learn from and get to know two, and was aware of three McDougalds, like me, all also of Scotch/Irish/Welsh descent.
The first of those was Professor Worth McDougald, a journalism professor and later mentor of mine at the Grady College of Journalism at UGA. Worth was also the tender and keeper of the flame of the famed Peabody Awards for many decades (founded in Georgia and at UGA, but that is another story for another day). In my late 20’s and early 30’s, I tried to assist Worth in developing a Peabody Award museum at CNN Center. Our valiant efforts came up short ... maybe someday.
Not long after, I would cross paths with the second of my McDougald friends and mentors in Mike McDougald and his wife and business partner, Leeta McDougald. Mike was already by then a legend in Georgia and Alabama radio circles and owned two large and well-established radio stations in Rome, Ga., his adopted home since 1977. Working for several campaigns and statewide elected officials in those years, from both political parties, if you cared about getting votes in northwest Georgia, you made stops in Rome at The Rome News/Tribune and paid a visit with Mike McDougald or his News Director, Doug Walker, at WRGA-Radio in Rome, the 6th oldest broadcast outlet in the state.
Mike McDougald’s interest in the industry preceded its existence. He worked part-time as a high school student at the first radio station in Statesboro. His brother Don McDougald would later go on to own a radio station in the city. Mike left Statesboro for Emory University in Atlanta, about the time WSB-Radio was getting ready to sign on. Mike knocked on their door on the first planned day of broadcast, asking to “watch” that first broadcast. He was told no, but he kept going back and knocking, and at the age of 19 he became the first morning newsman on WSB Radio, a position he would hold from those early days atop the Biltmore Hotel in Midtown, to the later relocation to the white-columns address at 1601 West Peachtree where WSB-Radio and TV still reside today.
Mike had made a brief stop at WRFC Radio in Athens and worked in Alabama radio markets before coming to own his first station, WCHK Radio in Canton, which we all now know as WGST News Radio 640. Mike eventually made his way to Rome, met and married Leeta and became a pillar of the Floyd County seat, as well as a broadcast exemplar.
Along the way, Mike created a less sophisticated alter-ego and beloved character for his listeners, Grady Frisbee. Where Mike McDougald was a man of letters with multiple degrees, business successes and a pedigree, Grady was a man of Budweiser, some common and country sense, street smarts, and perhaps the occasional belch. Regular listeners were in on the joke and conceit, but the casual visitor to the airwaves of WRGA would swear that Frisbee and “McDooooogle,” as his foil often called him, were two polar opposites.
McDougald would win honors, awards and accolades aplenty, but he also once picked up a nice piece of hardware for his friend Grady in the form of a Marconi Award from the National Association of Broadcasters. Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue would tap McDougald to chair the board of Georgia Public Broadcasting, and he would later lead its foundation. McDougald served as President of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters, and due to his continuing ties to radio in Gadsen, Ala., he would later find himself in the rare position of being named broadcaster of the year in both states, and still later landing in both respective halls of fame.
Mike was always surprising me, along with his community and his loyal listeners alike. A hard fall several years ago dimmed his bright light. On Dec. 17, it went out completely. But I have no doubt now that a McDougald reunion is underway on high, and just as they are about to solve the problems of this world, another twangy voice will chime in, a bit off-key. Why it’s Grady Frisbee, with another, “Listen Here McDoooooglllllee.” They will both be greatly missed. And don’t worry my friend, many of us will help look out for Leeta.