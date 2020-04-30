Americans. How shamefully adept we’ve become at making mountains out of molehills, especially when it suits our flavor of politics to do so.
Case in point is the recent absurd flap over the signing of stimulus checks by President Donald Trump and his follow-up letter announcing the purpose of the checks, which opened with this salutation: “My Fellow Americans.”
The federal government is said to be sending the letter to everyone who received a stimulus check. It explains the reason why citizens are getting the money, a reason that only someone just now waking from a three-month coma would not already know: the nation is in trouble. The COVID-19 pandemic is taking lives, clobbering businesses, obliterating jobs and literally crushing the economy.
But that’s not important. As incredible as it may sound, there are those who are actually upset that the president’s name appears on the letter and on the physical checks.
They argue it should never have been allowed. It should be noted that it is unclear whether anyone stressing over the signature plans to return the check uncashed to the government.
One can only conclude that they would have preferred someone less recognizable sign letter and check. That would have been far better than hearing from the nation’s top leader with an inspiring message in a time of crisis.
In reality, it doesn’t really matter. A person who is drowning will grab a floating, life-saving ring tossed into the water without pausing to ascertain who threw it. The identity of the rescuer is a nonissue.
That is likely how many Americans reacted to the stimulus checks. They grabbed them, cashed or deposited them and purchased what food they could find for themselves and their families. It didn’t matter who signed it, nor did it matter whether the signer was a Democrat or a Republican. It was food, another month of water or electricity, a car payment, rent.
Many might not have taken the time to even think about whose signature was at the bottom. Those receiving a direct deposit only know that it was transmitted electronically by the U.S. Treasury.
But this much is certain: the president is right. We are in trouble — big trouble. Clawing at each other over who signed what should be the least of our worries.