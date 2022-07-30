At least the pandemic had a silver lining. It taught parents that there are better alternatives to government schools.

When COVID hit, bureaucrats in control were eager to close schools. Many closed them if just one child tested positive, even though COVID is little threat to kids. Union teachers seemed eager to be paid not to work. Los Angeles teachers secured a contract that said they will “not be required to teach classes using live video conferencing,” and won’t be required to “provide instruction more than four hours a day.” Nice work if you can get it.

