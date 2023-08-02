There are no winners here. I am talking about an article that appeared recently in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution concerning allegations of misconduct by members of the University of Georgia football team. UGA’s general counsel, Michael Raeber, sent the AJC a nine-page letter demanding a retraction, claiming a number of errors and fabrications and that the lead reporter, Alan Judd, took quotes out of context.

The paper reviewed the claims with a team of editors and attorneys, according to a statement from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editor-in-chief, Leroy Chapman, but did not retract the article as Raeber’s letter demanded. However, the AJC did correct and remove several paragraphs that focused on the assertion of sexual misconduct. They also changed a headline which originally read “UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women” to “UGA football program rallied in two incidents when players were accused of abusing women.”

Tags

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

Recommended for you