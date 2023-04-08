Two thousand years ago, a group of men flogged Truth to within an inch of its life then nailed Truth to a cross, hoisted the cross in the air and killed Truth. Three days later, Truth came out of the grave. Even secular historians consider Good Friday one of the, if not the, most important events in human history.

Truth came in the form of Jesus. We have more written about him, documenting his life, nearer in time to his life than we do for many other ancient figures, including Roman emperors. Both the Roman historians and the New Testament authors wrote about him. His divinity claim is a separate claim from whether a man named Jesus lived, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified and died. Historically, it happened.

