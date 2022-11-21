No, New York Times writer Ian Prasad Philbrick did not call Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, as I was called by a Los Angeles Times writer, “the black face of white supremacy” — but Philbrick came close.

Philbrick wrote: “For a lot of African Americans, Walker puts on display a lot of the worst stereotypes that White conservatives in the South harbor toward them: that his talents are only in athletics, and that he is, in his own telling, ‘not that smart.’ If a candidate as controversial as Walker wins, the takeaway will be that if you have enough star power, speak the language of the party’s base and have Trump’s backing, you too can be in the Senate.

More from this section

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…