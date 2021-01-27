Many students take two economics classes — micro and macro — as part of their various degree programs. While my personal belief is that there is no such thing as macroeconomics, I want to talk about it today. Also, in total transparency, I have not taught a macro class in many years. (I leave that to my beloved colleague, Dr. Don Mathews.) That does not, however, prevent me from discussing it.
Very simply, macroeconomics is the study of the behavior of economic systems in an open economy. GDP determination, employment/unemployment, inflation and growth are only a few of the topics discussed.
A very important part of macroeconomics deals with the role of the federal government’s economic policies. From a macroeconomic perspective, the federal government has two policy levers to influence economic performance — fiscal and monetary policy. Fiscal policy is within the purview of Congress and the Executive branch of government while monetary policy lies with the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System .
Both have the same macroeconomic goals of full employment, price stability and sustained economic growth. However, they have different policy tools for achieving these goals. Fiscal policy uses federal government spending, taxation and regulations. Spending and taxation decisions are seen as budget surpluses or deficits and the associated debt issues. Monetary policy uses the monetary base, the money supply and interest rates to affect the path of the economy.
These policies are assumed to be independent of each other. Fiscal policy decisions are laced with politics as elected officials make decisions for the constituencies they serve. Monetary policy, on the other hand, is made by individuals who have been appointed to extended periods of service through the Senate’s advise and consent. This structure allows for some isolation from our politics.
While we talk policy independence, fiscal and monetary policy are interdependent in a unique way. Fiscal policy budget decisions must be financed in one way or another by the United States Treasury. If, for example, the fiscal policy process creates a budget deficit, the Treasury must sell new debt to finance it. This new debt, all things constant, will reduce the market price of government securities and, thereby, increase interest rates. This increase in interest rates, however, may be counter to the policy goals of the Fed. As such, the Fed will take actions to buy up government debt which will reduce interest rates.
Thus, changes in the national debt driven by budget decisions, will possibly lead to changes in monetary policy. From a larger perspective, issues related to the management of our massive national debt have the same impact. To the extent that politics drive budget considerations, debt management, and fiscal policy in general, then politics drives the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. In my opinion this cannot be good. Some policy margin needs to be ground in things outside of our politics.
This brings us to Dr. Janet Yellen. Dr. Yellen served as Chairman of the Federal Reserve under President Obama and was just named Secretary of the Treasury by President Biden. She is the first person to hold both positions. Thus she, of all people, should be aware of the impact of fiscal policy and politics on the formation of monetary policy by the Fed. While past Treasury secretaries and Fed chairmen were aware of this connection, her experience is truly unique. Will her Fed experience feed into her time at Treasury and create some budget discipline or will the national debt continue to grow as the new President and Congress spends on more and more various programs? In some sense, Dr. Yellen can see both sides of a coin at the same time or, modifying a homey phrase, her left hand will certainly know what her right hand is doing.
There is always something to watch in politics. I have not addressed the differences in government regulations between the former and current administrations. What has gone may away be returning. For now, to see how Janet Yellen walks her new policy role will be special for those of us and our students as we talk about macroeconomics and monetary and fiscal policy. It will almost be as cool if Tom Brady was playing the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.