Is it true that there is nothing new under the sun? Is the same old, in fact, the same old? As things change, do they really stay the same? These adages help set the stage for comments about “new” economic policies.
The first “new” economic policy is the modern, or new, monetary theory. This has found significant space in the popular press starting around the time COVID became a pandemic and when the federal government started spending/borrowing huge amounts of money because of it. The modern, or “new,” monetary theory states that the federal government can borrow and spend virtually infinite amounts of money with zero consequences on the economy. This is possible because, behind the short run curtain, the Federal Reserve purchased most of the new U.S. Treasury debt to keep interest rates pegged at very low levels. In addition, by paying interest on reserves, the Fed created an incentive for banks to hold newly created reserves rather than lend them which is their natural inclination. So, additional money would not be created by the central bank’s open market purchases and inflation would not appear. As you might expect, this was taken as economic gospel.
In comparison, “old” monetary theory, or simply monetary theory, says that there are consequences to policy actions. Even if the Fed wishes to keep interest rates low, excessive borrowing caused by excessive federal government spending will eventually lead to inflation if the Fed buys up the new debt. In this state of the world, there are no free policy lunches.
Judging by the most recent annualized change in the CPI of 7.5%, we are experiencing significant inflation from excessive money creation and not supply chain issues. This claim is validated by the Fed’s own actions and by publicly talking about raising interest rates to curtail the current inflationary environment. If supply chain issues were at the heart of our current affairs, the Fed would not raise interest rates. This new interest rate policy acknowledges that past Fed policy caused the current inflation and now, they must do something about it.
So, with respect to monetary theory and policy, there is nothing new under the sun.
Recently, I read an article about the “new” supply side economic policy. What is this policy? Let me begin with the old, or original, supply side economics of the Reagan years. Supply side policies were focused on cuts in tax rates and reducing the number of tax brackets. For example, the top tax rate of 78% was cut to 33%. These policies were demonized as “trickle down.” Yet, nothing could have been further from the truth. Incentives were changed for everyone.
Inflation is the continual rise in the general level of prices. This means there is continual excess demand in all markets across the economy. To understand what causes inflation, one needs to understand what causes the excess demand and why it is continual. Alternatively, to end inflation, one needs to remove the continual excess demand.
There are two ways to do this. One is to reduce demand. This is usually accomplished by the Fed following policies that raise interest rates. However, if not careful — and, in its history, Fed has rarely been careful — a recession occurs.
Another way to remove excess demand and end inflation is to increase supply. Supply-side policies of old encouraged labor force participation, work, investment, savings, and entrepreneurship. Growth and economic expansion resulted, not recession.
What is the new supply side economics? Advocates refer to President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. Using dollars as a measure, the largest component of BBB is the child tax credit. The next largest part of BBB is new subsidies for Obama health care plans. Very little is focused on changing incentives that affect the supply side of markets. So, the new is nothing like the old except in name only. Maybe the name helps rationalize more spending, but ultimately, these policies due virtually nothing to reduce inflationary pressures.
An advertising slogan is that something is “new and improved.” As consumers, we need to be thankful that the old is gone, replaced by something better. However, for economic policy, there is nothing new under the sun; the same old is just fine; and the more thing change, policy should stay the same.
There may be hope. The Fed announced that it will start raising interest rates over the next six months by revising previous plans for interest rate increases that were to commence in fall 2024. This change is appropriate and is good old rock ‘n’ roll. In the words of Bob Seger, let’s take the old records off the shelf. It will reduce inflation and, if (a big if) implemented carefully, not cause a recession.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia, an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Art and Lindee Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.