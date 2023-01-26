As tensions about raising the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling build, the headline that should be flashing in front of every American is that our country is not working. Nothing is going to get fixed — really fixed — until we come clean about this basic, sad and distressing fact.

How can it be that we have national debt equal to the size of our entire $32 trillion economy? And where were we all when this happened? As recently as 2008, debt was 39.2%, rather than 100%, of our GDP. One of the outcries that fueled the American revolution was taxation without representation. But this is exactly what is going on today. Who is on the line for this $32 trillion debt? You and me.

