What in the world is going on with our youth? Just this week two foster children — a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — were involved in a shootout with deputies in central Florida. The gun battle lasted until the oldest child was shot by defending police in the abdomen and arm, some 30 minutes after it started, and she was rushed off to the nearest hospital. Her accomplice, who survived the exchange of gunfire unharmed, surrendered to law enforcement.
The two were staying in a church-sponsored children’s home in Volusia County. They abandoned the shelter and walked two miles before breaking into a farm house, where they found the guns they used to attempt to fend off the deputies. Surely they never thought they would emerge victorious.
The incident comes at the heels of the 14-year-old boy in St. Johns County, Florida, who’s accused of stabbing a 13-year-old girl multiple times in May. Police officials declined to disclose just how many times the female was stabbed with a knife, describing it only as a “horrific” number of times.
And the list goes on and on.
Serious crimes committed by children are frequent enough and violent enough in this nation to warrant thorough examination and analysis to search for a common denominator. Is the catalyst the violent computer games that are popular among youth today? Lack of parental supervision or guidance? Climate change? All of the above? None of the above?
Given all the programs available to children today — including Scouting, Boys and Girls clubs and innumerable church youth groups — it’s hard to imagine any child growing up without at least some proper steering.
Vicious juvenile violence calls for an apolitical national study. Too many children are losing their lives to circumstances that continue to confound society.
Any study on this issue must do more than repeat the overused conclusion that guns are too plentiful and easy to get. Knives are readily available too, as are shovels and baseball bats. And so are hands with five fingers. Many will recall the 6-year-old girl who was strangled by a teenager a couple of years back. Is the nation going to manage knives, bats and hands with five fingers?
It’s time to examine this issue with a fair and open mind. Then and only then will the country have any chance at all at arriving at the truth.