When you name a structure in honor of someone, it is because that person has made a profound impact on the are where the building, bridge or road is located. That is especially true in the Golden Isles where we have the Sidney Lanier Bridge, The F.J. Torras Causeway and Howard Coffin Park — just to name a few.
Howard Coffin’s name also adorns the gym at College of Coastal Georgia. The court inside the gym will get a new moniker Saturday, as it will be named in honor of former Coastal men’s basketball coach Gerald Cox. Like the other tributes in our area, this one is also richly deserved.
Coach Cox was a fixture at Coastal Georgia for 32 years. He served a variety of roles on campus from 1982-2014. Along with being the men’s basketball coach, Cox also served as director of athletics and as a physical education instructor.
His record as a coach speaks for itself. Coastal competed as a junior college for much of Cox’s run with the Mariners, and his squads won seven Georgia College Athletic Association conference championships across three different decades. His 1985-86 and 2001-02 teams advanced to the Sweet 16 of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national title tournament. The 1991-92 squad posted a school best 27-7 record, winning a conference title and earning an NJCAA national tournament berth in the process.
Cox also played a big part as the college transitioned from a two-year junior college to a four-year college that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). He stepped down from his post in 2014 and was recognized by the school with the title Men’s Basketball Head Coach Emeritus.
While his accomplishments on the court are many, he also provided a guiding hand for hundreds of players that came through his program. Coaches have a special opportunity to provide guidance and life lessons to their players. No one knows that better than current Mariners head coach Jesse Watkins.
Watkins played and coached for Cox and took over the program when he retired. He said, in a release from the school, that Cox “spent his career sharing life’s victories and life’s defeats together with us. He taught us about hard work and commitment, about respect and responsibility, about accountability, perseverance, and self-discipline-all great things we can learn from this sport as a team that we could and should use for the rest of our lives. He truly helped us build our lives into what we are today. He taught us how to love God, family, friends, teammates and yourself while you strive to be your best.”
We are grateful for the time Coach Cox spent on the sidelines for Coastal Georgia — not only for him immense basketball knowledge, but for the effect he had on so many lives. Congratulations Coach Cox on a well-deserved honor.