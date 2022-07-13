The year-to-date change in the U.S. consumer price index for May was 8.6%. This popular measure of inflation has been above 8% for three consecutive months and was only 2% year-to-date a little over a year ago. So much for inflation being transitory.
The Federal Reserve has reacted to the May news by increasing the Federal Funds interest rate by .75%. Some are calling for such an increase to be repeated next month. For the Fed, this magnitude of increase is very aggressive. The Fed must be worried. For sure, they are late to the party. Media reports about the Fed and monetary policy quote sources saying, “we were late”, “we underestimated what was going on”, “this inflation is not like ones in the past” and my favorite “we made a mistake.”So, our current inflation is from previous policy mistakes that, we hope, will be corrected by raising interest rates to reduce aggregate demand which we hope is not, itself, a mistake. However, interest rate increases will likely lead to a recession. Get it? The Fed made policy mistakes that will be corrected by possibly making all of us worse off. Pick your poison; worse off by inflation, worse off by recession or both.
Here is a short summary of the causes of our current situation. The Fed started a zero-interest policy in 2008 to get us past the housing crisis to which it (and certainly others) contributed. At the same time, the federal government increased budget deficits to respond to the recession and the housing crisis which, in part, was created by federal government housing policy. Yet, to keep interest rates at or near zero, the Federal Reserve had to accommodate (help finance) the budget deficits by purchasing the new debt issued by the Treasury. This caused the monetary base to increase. Next, to prevent increases in the monetary base from becoming increases in the money supply (that could lead to inflation), the Fed started paying interest on bank reserves to stop/slow bank lending. But then COVID showed up and the federal government gave billions and billions of borrowed dollars directly to households and businesses. The money supply exploded, and the result is our current inflation. Try reading this paragraph while holding your breath. Bet you can’t do it. For sure, this is an economic version of a Rube Goldberg machine (Please explain this reference to your children and grandchildren).
In the end, things are what they are, and we need to correct mistakes of the central bank. I am curious, however. Are our central bankers sorry for their bad performance and mistakes? They have admitted to making mistakes and that is a good start. After all, they have put us in a big tight. More importantly, has anyone suggested ways to prevent future mistakes? Unfortunately, I am afraid not. That would take some reflection and not just reaction.
Many times, in this space, we have stated that it is virtually impossible for the Fed to know what it needs to know when it needs to know it when it makes policy. The Fed has an information problem for various reasons. Discretionary policy is the freedom to do the right thing at the right time. But, with imperfect and incomplete information, policy mistakes — inflations and recessions — are highly likely. What good is discretion when doing the right thing at the right time is almost impossible? Right now, the Fed says that policy is based on ‘forward guidance’. This means that the Fed tells us ahead of time what it is going to do. If we look back, however, at previous ‘forward guidance’, inflation was viewed as transitory not to exceed 2% and that interest rates would not need to be increased for two years. Even though we were told, it did not happen, and policy errors occurred. Once again, the wrong thing was done at the wrong time.
What are policy makers to do? If you believe that the economy is fundamentally stable, then maybe a consistent/predicable/given policy rule of some sort might make more sense than giving someone discretion. Back in the day, Milton Friedman worried over policy mistakes. His solution was a constant rate of growth in the money supply, equal to the long run rate of growth in the economy. This, too, had problems. For one, what is money? Should we use M1 or M2 as our measure? Is the velocity of money constant? What about Bitcoin and other digital monies? Should the block chain — whatever that it is — be tossed in for good measure?
I think the real solution has little to do with money directly. If monetary authorities target interest rates in making policy, then they could become subservient to fiscal policy. If this is the case, a disciplined fiscal/budget policy could lead to a disciplined, less mistake-prone monetary policy. Crazy deficits demand monetary accommodation when the Fed uses interest rates as policy targets. The problem is to reduce the budget crazy in a political world when the median voter does not care about the crazy. What are we to do? I have until next time to figure it out.
