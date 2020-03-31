Hard as it may sometimes be to admit, we crave the routine, the known and the customary. This time is not that. Some are surrounded by family, but even that is upsetting for many. Sheltering in place is comforting in its familiarity, but disquieting in the lack of normal routine.
And yet, despite all of this, we are blessed. Yes, things will likely get darker before we emerge from this valley, but we know, from watching China and other parts of our world, that there will be another side. Thousands if not millions are being cleared of this virus, developing antibodies and returning to good health. If we listen, heed warnings and take precautions, regularly practice common sense hygiene, keep our distance and stay home, we can and will make a difference as well as help to save lives.
We will remember and speak of this time for decades. Just as millions have the attacks of 9/11 frozen in time in their minds, this too will leave a lasting scar. Hopefully, it will give us more resilience, and remind us of the many, many things we take for granted. Our home victory garden already has seeds sewn into the ground, even more in small pots in our little greenhouse. The soil has been amended and fertilized, and we expect a generous harvest of many vegetables and fruits by late spring and early summer and well into the fall. We are blessed.
This extra time to reconnect, not spent commuting and fighting to get from place to place, we should first invest with those we love and/or miss the most. And while we cannot worship together in great numbers, that doesn’t stop the power or benefits of group prayer. As we take care of our own family and circles, pray and hope for the best for everyone else. Think of the power and benefits of that last friendly smile and wave, during a moment of respite outdoors, or the simple joy of hearing children laughing in play, not entirely aware of the reasons for the Earth standing a bit quiet and still.
As someone who has spent a good amount of time working from home, parts of this new routine are in my old routine, but there are still things which sting by their absence. They are both large and small.
I had extended and grown my yoga practice to five to six times a week. It’s not the same online, though I am trying, as the practice brings me peace, better health, less stress, and many other benefits. But now strangely it seems harder to make the time.
My children are both safe and well, but as I have not been able to stay fully isolated, I do not want the risk of exposing them or my aging and frail parents to anything which I might unknowingly bring into their homes...so our visits are daily, but virtual. Thank God we are going through this with our utilities and technology intact. New friends and neighbors come to greater significance in our lives, in part due to proximity. Strangers are greeting each other inquiring about their day, offering assistance while seeking nothing in return. We are blessed.
We cannot and should not expect our government to step in and handle all aspects of this crisis. We must be willing to assist others, hold ourselves and others to account and work towards the common good and public health, and I still believe that most, though certainly not all of us, are up to that task. We are blessed.
Yes, there is no playbook for this, and yes, it seems our economy is at least temporarily in free fall. But whether or not you are a student of history, I can assure you that even from our nation’s humble beginnings, we have survived worse, and we will certainly survive this. Hope and prayer, love and friendship will help. We are in this together, and we will come out of this stronger, a nation changed, but also a nation perhaps reminded of what really matters most — both the big and the small. I didn’t think it possible that I might miss or even yearn for a bit of metro Atlanta traffic. But even the big bads can make you feel good, and somehow I know before long I-285 will again be a parking lot. Until then, take care out there.