Republicans have a new shining star for the 2024 presidential election in the way of Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor.

Mainor, an African American who has been serving the Georgia state legislature since January 2021, announced two weeks ago that she is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican. This is a decision of notable courage in that District 56 that she represents, located in the area around Atlanta, is deep blue.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.