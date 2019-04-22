Georgians are used to hearing our state called a leader in criminal justice reform. Last year, the federal government got into the act and — wouldn’t you know — a Georgian led the effort.
Doug Collins represents Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District, which covers the state’s northeast corner and is considered the third-most Republican district in the nation. But he worked with a colleague from New York City whose district is even bluer than Collins’ is red, Hakeem Jeffries, to sponsor the FIRST STEP (Formerly Incarcerated Re-enter Society Transformed, Safely Transitioning Every Person) Act.
“Basically, we disagree on most everything concerning public policy,” Collins said during a Wednesday speech in Atlanta, “except the areas where we don’t.”
Fortunately for many non-violent offenders in federal prisons, they agree that those who have paid their debts to society deserve a second chance. April is Second Chance Month, promoting opportunities for those who return to society.
But those of us who have watched these changes over the years, beginning in 2011 when Gov. Nathan Deal made criminal justice reform a top priority, also wonder what might come next.
After any series of significant policy changes, there’s a risk the public and lawmakers alike will develop “reform fatigue.” Leaders also leave office and are replaced by others with different priorities. Here in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed the work done on this front by his predecessor but understandably wants to set his own course.
The good news is there’s a way for Kemp to build off Deal’s legacy while making the issue his own. And Collins pointed to it Wednesday.
“If you try to tackle this next issue in the prison system, you’re going to have a problem. And that (issue) is mental health,” he said. “Too many of our local jails … and especially our state facilities, and federal, we’re simply housing inmates who have a mental health condition. We’re becoming a quasi-mental health hospital.
“In Gilmer and Hall (counties), up in my district, we have so many of our jails that, if you ask the sheriff, the sheriff will tell you that the mental health (conditions) could run as high as 30 to 40 to 45 percent of their jail population.”
Mental health touches on a variety of policy areas, including education (especially regarding school safety) and health care. Kemp campaigned on addressing mental health as part of a “patient-centered health system.” Unfortunately, Georgia has struggled to get this right, both before and after agreeing to a consent order with the U.S. Justice Department.
“I’m challenging the state of Georgia: We underwent this consent order on our mental-health issues, and we’ve got to have community-based (services),” Collins said. “The problem is we don’t have it. Let’s just quit saying we do. OK?
“We’re under a consent order, we’re not fully funding it — I’m glad we funded a lot of other things in our budget this past year — but we’re going to have to up our spending in the mental-health arena and actually get facilities in each county, like was promised in the consent decree.”
As with criminal justice reform, there are a variety of reasons to support this kind of work. There’s a financial rationale as well as a moral imperative, both of which appeal to Collins as a conservative and an Air Force Reserve chaplain. But the son of a 31-year veteran of the Georgia State Patrol also pointed to a more specific one.
“Our officers are paying the price, because they don’t know who they’re facing when they make a stop,” Collins said. “It could be just, you know, the regular guy who just had too many tequilas at the bar. That’s one person. But it could be someone who’s come back from Iraq, like I did, or others, and … they believe they’re somewhere else. And (officers) need to be able to identify that, and they need to be able to get that person help.”
If you’re looking for a new front in liberating Georgians from their prisons, both the literal and figurative kinds, this is a good one.