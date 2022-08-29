“Work requirements” are back in the news, after a federal judge ruled in favor of Georgia’s Medicaid “waiver.” It’s worth exploring what this means — and what it doesn’t.

You may recall this discussion from years past. Rather than expanding Medicaid as envisioned by Obamacare, Gov. Brian Kemp sought and received federal permission for a more limited expansion, including a work requirement. But within days of Joe Biden entering the White House, the federal government signaled it would rescind that approval, which it did late last year.

