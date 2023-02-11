The Republican Party has problems. The party’s problems get incredible attention from the media. Political consultants wring their hands about the GOP’s problems. They have, supposedly, been on display for weeks, with much fretting over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speakership and the hecklers at the State of the Union. We all know the GOP has problems. But not much attention is given to the Democrats’ problems, which might prove fatal in 2024.

The day before the State of the Union address, The New York Times ran a story on Vice President Kamala Harris that included this amazing sentence: “Even some Democrats whom her own advisers referred reporters to for supportive quotes confided privately that they had lost hope in her.” The Times is the latest major media outlet to report on Harris. On Jan. 30, The Washington Post ran a piece titled “Some Democrats are worried about Harris’s political prospects.”

More from this section

Second abandoned house burns in a week

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.