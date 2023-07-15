In the recently concluded term, the Supreme Court found itself in a storm of consequential cases, overturning precedents and taking controversial stances that shifted society and uphold constitutional values. Democrats have, in reaction, decried the Supreme Court, framing it as a rogue entity, a politicized institution that has lost its credibility. They lament what they perceive as a transformation for the worse. Yet, the truth is far more disturbing. The truth is that the Supreme Court has remained practically unchanged. The only thing that has changed is the lengths at which the media is willing to go to lie in order to sway public opinion.

Venture onto social media platforms, peruse through the pages of newspapers, tune into the cacophony of news cycles, and it’s challenging to find any incisive, in-depth analysis of these groundbreaking cases. Instead, the terrain is riddled with pundits and journalists spouting punchy one-liners, engrossed in a relentless campaign to persuade their audience that the Supreme Court has faltered in its decision-making and become nothing more than another branch of our legislature.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.