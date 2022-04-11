It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.