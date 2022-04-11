About three weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published a bombshell, election-changing story about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, that, if true, derailed Joe Biden’s claim to know nothing about his son’s multimillion-dollar influence peddling.

The Post claimed: “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.

“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. ... The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’ — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

“The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner.”

The pro-Democrat/anti-Republican/anti-Trump media promptly sprang into attack mode.

From the New York Times to The Washington Post to CNN to The Hill to Politico, among others, the media dismissed the story as “Russian disinformation.” The Hill wrote: “More than 50 former intelligence officials said emails alleged to have been found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden show signs of a Russian disinformation operation.”

The statement of the 50-plus intelligence officials read: “We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter said on his TV show: “Let’s get back to the new season’s storyline. Let’s break down how this all happened. Because it was launched, as I showed you, by the New York Post, and then promoted by another Murdoch media property, that of course is Fox News. You worry about Trump’s corruption and Fox says, ‘What about Biden?’ Every hour of the day. So Fox is a producer of this serialized drama, but there are big questions about who might have created this show. And that’s what’s probably most important here.”

Twitter, when the story broke, took down the Post’s two stories about Hunter and the laptop and blocked users from posting pictures of the emails or links to New York Post stories, preventing the Post from distributing it on that platform, dramatically reducing the number of people who would and could learn about the bombshell allegation. Facebook suspended distribution of the story over “signals” that the story is false and said that its “fact-checkers” were examining it.

Now, some 17 months later, The New York Times, among other media outlets, admits the Hunter Biden/New York Post story is true. And the emails suggest that not only did Joe Biden know about his son’s influence peddling, but that Joe Biden might have financially benefited. For example, in one email Hunter talks about “10 percent for the big guy.” The “big guy” likely refers to father Joe.

This is a small consolation to former President Donald Trump and the 16% of Joe Biden voters who, according to a Media Research Center poll, claim that had they known about the Hunter Biden story, they would not have voted for Joe Biden.

Worse, after the authentication of the Hunter Biden laptop story, one of the 50 former intelligence officials who wrote the “Russian disinformation” letter now says, in essence, “So what? Trump lost.” John Sipher, who retired after a 28-year career with the CIA, in response to a commenter tweeted: “I lost the election for Trump? Well then I (feel) pretty good about my influence.”

Stunning.

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk show host.

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.