Many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Housing, gas, utilities, food, transportation and most goods and services are more expensive than they were a year ago. Inflation in the U.S. reached 9.1% in June, the highest rate in over 40 years. However, the impact of inflation is more pronounced on low-income households. These financial challenges set the stage for mental health problems and conflicts in the home.

Inflation erodes the value of real wages and savings, but these effects are not felt equally. With substantial disposable incomes, higher-income households are better equipped to absorb the rising cost of necessities. Conversely, there is little room in the already tight budgets of low-income households to cover the higher costs of essentials. Rising prices force low-income families to decide whether to buy groceries, pay the utility bill, refill a prescription or purchase clothes for a child.

