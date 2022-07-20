Many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Housing, gas, utilities, food, transportation and most goods and services are more expensive than they were a year ago. Inflation in the U.S. reached 9.1% in June, the highest rate in over 40 years. However, the impact of inflation is more pronounced on low-income households. These financial challenges set the stage for mental health problems and conflicts in the home.
Inflation erodes the value of real wages and savings, but these effects are not felt equally. With substantial disposable incomes, higher-income households are better equipped to absorb the rising cost of necessities. Conversely, there is little room in the already tight budgets of low-income households to cover the higher costs of essentials. Rising prices force low-income families to decide whether to buy groceries, pay the utility bill, refill a prescription or purchase clothes for a child.
An empty checking account can cause family problems. A 2022 study published by Dr. Joyce Y. Lee and collaborators in Family Relations tested how economic insecurity contributes to mothers’ and fathers’ mental health and relationship conflicts. Specifically, this research focused on material hardship — everyday challenges related to making ends meet, including difficulties paying for housing, utilities, food or medical care.
Lee and her research team found that it was material hardship, not low income itself, that set the stage for parental mental health problems that result in family conflicts. Material hardship impacted fathers’ mental health more than mothers’ mental health. Depressive symptoms noted among fathers included sadness, sleep problems, loneliness and difficulty concentrating. Conflicts included putting down a partner’s feelings or opinions, blaming the partner for things that go wrong and fights with accusations and name-calling. This sort of verbal aggression is damaging to relationships and harmful to young children who witness this behavior.
It should not be surprising that material hardship impacts families by hurting fathers’ mental health more than mothers’ mental health. Traditional gender roles pressure fathers to fulfill the breadwinner role. When fathers feel that they cannot alleviate economic stressors in their families, the outcomes are mental health problems and conflicts in the home.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, low-income households experienced high levels of unemployment, economic insecurity and mental health problems. Now, inflation is bringing material hardship to more American households. A looming economic recession would further harm low-income families.
Access to mental health services for mothers and fathers is critical to support healthy family functioning. Tragically, health care has become a luxury. Low-income families often prioritize other essentials, including rent and food.
A range of solutions are warranted. Culturally, the U.S. must destigmatize mental illness. Additionally, all Americans need to be able to access mental health services. Health systems must be incentivized to provide mental health services in low-income rural and urban communities. Expanding telemedicine promises to increase access for people in rural areas and those without transportation.
Expansion of Medicaid could increase access to mental health care for low-income households. At present, Georgia ranks among the bottom three states in rates of health insurance coverage. Full expansion of Medicaid offered under the Affordable Care Act would extend Medicaid eligibility to nearly all low-income individuals earning below 138% of the poverty line. This would provide insurance coverage to almost half a million more Georgians.
It is essential to pair expanded access to mental health services with institutional reforms that reduce rates of poverty and increase household income. Policies that ensure equitable access to quality public education and economic opportunities for low-income Americans are a good start.
Roscoe Scarborough, Ph.D. is interim chair of the Department of Social Sciences and associate professor of sociology at College of Coastal Georgia. He is an associate scholar at the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies. He can be reached by email at rscarborough@ccga.edu.