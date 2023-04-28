Some schools are ditching traditional grading. Instead, they use “labor-based grading,” an idea promoted by Arizona State University professor Asao Inoue.

Labor-based grading means basing grades more on effort than the quality of work. In addition, Inoue lectured a conference of rhetoric professors “stop saying that we have to teach this dominant English. ... If you use a single standard to grade your students’ languaging, you engage in racism!”

Traffic was snarled on St.Simons Island at mid-afternoon Thursday when a car went off the right shoulder of the F.J. Torras Causeway opposite the entrance to Marina Drive and crashed into at least one tree.

FaithWorks has filed for a city permit to relocate its services — including the Sparrows Nest food pantry and The Well — to a property at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street.