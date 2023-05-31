We are all familiar with the term “oxymoron,” meaning a figure of speech that combines words with opposing meanings, such as bittersweet or jumbo shrimp, freezer burn or pretty ugly. Here’s a new one to add to the list: United Methodist. The United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination, is about as united these days as a flock of chickens in a henhouse with a rooster on the loose.

As of this writing, 193 churches in the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church have voted to leave the denomination. Still to come is a decision by churches in the North Georgia Conference, one of the largest in the nation with 700 churches and some 320,000 lay members, on what churches and how many may also pull out. The North Georgia Annual Conference has scheduled a vote on the process known as disaffiliation for Saturday, Nov. 18. Churches that are disaffiliating will have to meet certain financial obligations as part of the agreement.

