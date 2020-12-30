Friends inform me that Donald Trump is not the first politician ever to lie.
Sure, his “the election was stolen” bunkum is perhaps the biggest lie ever told by a sitting U.S. president. But all politicians lie, my friends say.
Whoa, all politicians? That’s a strong claim. Surely there must have been a politician, sometime, somewhere, who didn’t lie. Or is an honest politician just another fanciful creature, like a unicorn or sasquatch?
At any rate, I wondered — are my friends uncommonly cynical, or is the view that “all politicians lie” commonly held?
Turns out, it’s commonly held. In fact, some high-powered thinkers in history have held the view and have stated so in unminced words.
Here’s Hannah Arendt: “The deliberate falsehood and the outright lie used as legitimate means to achieve political ends have been with us since the beginning of recorded history. Truthfulness has never been counted among the political virtues, and lies have always been regarded as justifiable tools in political dealings.”
And George Orwell: “In our age there is no such thing as ‘keeping out of politics.’ All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia.”
And my grandmother, who first told me this joke 50 years ago: “How do you know if a politician is lying? His lips move.”
Understanding that lying is fundamental to politics explains a lot.
For instance, some people wonder what makes a reality TV personality qualified to be president.
What’s the wonder? Reality TV is fake. It’s planned, scripted and staged. The job of a reality TV personality is to assert with a straight face that the fake is real. A career move from reality TV to big-time politics is almost natural.
Like reality TV, a good political lie needs a team. That’s easy.
Powerful politicians never lack for sycophants. Sycophants live for the celebrity and status they receive from their attachment to the powerful. Nothing could be worse for the sycophant than to lose favor with their chosen person.
Thus, when a powerful politician lies, sycophants can be counted on to stand by the lie with zeal and vigor, as if the lie were true.
How about the people who are lied to?
In his 1513 treatise “The Prince,” Niccolo Machiavelli wrote that a ruler must be ready to lie when necessary. A ruler should thus learn to lie well, for “men are so very simple, and they so well obey present necessities, that he who deceives will always find someone who allows himself to be deceived.”
The people who readily allow themselves to be deceived are political partisans. A political partisan is a joiner. His self-worth depends on being part of a group. As part of a group, he feels he is somebody; on his own, he is a hollow nobody.
On his own, the partisan is lost. He doesn’t know how or what to think. Joining a political group solves that problem. The group tells him what to think. It also tells him who to despise. Having someone to despise is what excites the partisan most.
So the partisan willingly confines himself within a bubble of group propaganda. Distinguishing truth from falsehood is now simple — what his political group says is true is true, what his group says is false is false. Toeing the line is easy when it’s the only line one chooses to hear.
Thus, the first rule of politics appears to be: truth is fine, if it advances your cause or affirms your beliefs. If it doesn’t, lie through your teeth.